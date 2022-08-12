.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Sports Writers in Ogun State will on August 30, 2022 decorate the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun as their Grand Patron.

This was reliably gathered in a notification letter signed by the Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the state, Hakeem Akintunde and addressed to the Governor Abiodun.

The SWAN Chairman said the governor’s decoration is in line with the Article 18, Section f (ii) of SWAN Statues.

Akintunde added that, the decoration of Governor Abiodun as SWAN Grand Patron is in appreciation of bringing Ogun State to the world stage again through his unquantifiable support to World Athletics Champion, Oluwatobiloba Amusan.

He emphasized that, Amusan’s exploits in Oregon, United States of America (USA) and the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom would not have been possible without the governor’s tenacity and financial investment in the Odogbolu-born athlete.

He added that, the inauguration of Governor Abiodun as Grand Patron is specifically designed to herald two years in office of the current executives and also to present to the governor the association’s blueprint on sports development to guide him on his manifesto for second term in office in the area of sports.

“I write on behalf of the Executive and entire members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun State chapter to congratulate you on the triumph of your adopted athlete from Ogun State, Tobi Ayomide Amusan who was recently crowned as the new World Champion in the women hundreds meters hurdles and first Nigerian Athlete to win a gold medal at world championships.

“Amusan’s exploits in Oregon, United States of America (USA) would not have been possible without your tenacity and financial investment in the Odogbolu-born athlete.

“As a critical stakeholder in Ogun State sports development, Ogun SWAN wishes to appoint and decorate Your Excellency as GRAND PATRON of the association as an appreciation of bringing Ogun State to the world stage again through your unquantifiable support to Oluwatobiloba Amusan. Your Excellency, you made us all proud in the state sports fraternity.

“The proposed appointment and decoration of Your Excellency as OGUN SWAN GRAND PATRON is in line with the Article 18, Section f (ii) of SWAN Statues.

“The inauguration of His Excellency as Grand Patron is specifically designed to herald two years in office of the current executives and also to present to His Excellency OGUN SWAN’s blueprint of sports development in Ogun State to guide your Excellency’s manifesto second term in office in the area of sports.”

RELATED NEWS