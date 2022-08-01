The owner and Chief Executive Officer of TMY Media, Ajayi Solomon, has debunked claims that he is running a local media company, insisting that “TMY is a worldwide media with digital exposure.”



He made the clarification recently while speaking recently at an occasion in Lagos.

According to him: “TMY is a Nigerian basic Media Production Company which focuses mainly on entertainment and lifestyle productions and management.”



To substantiate his claim, he divulged the scope of operation of the company, saying: “We are also into artiste management, brand development and creation, promotion and general public relations. We handle A & R services, which is a service devoted to scouting artistes for a record label and subsequently developing them into brands.”

He further avowed that TMY Media’s services extend into emerging digital businesses such as social media management, podcast studio rentals and podcast advertising interviews.

“Our services include band rehearsal space rentals, recording music studio space, makeup and photos studios, event coverage and celebrity photo shoot,” he enumerated.

The TMY brand, Ajayi Solomon noted, has worked with major clients across the corporate space and entertainment circuit. “We work for politicians and public figures, too,” he confirmed.

Sharing his experience with working with famous Nigerian celebrities, the TMY Media boss said: “If you are not professional enough you can’t work with popular brands, entertainers and entrepreneurs, due to their high level of exposure.”

On what TMY Media stands out, he affirmed: “We are unique in everything we do, especially in our contents. We task our creativity to the maximum with eyes on fresh content and unique experience. Secondly, we are straightforward and honest in our dealings with any party. And thirdly, we have a digital exposure that is second to none. Anyone or entity that becomes our client will enjoy the benefit of maximum outreach in the digital space.”

He further justified this claim by saying: “TMY media is a worldwide media with digital exposure. The influence of TMY is global, extending to every corner of the world.”

