By Victoria Ojeme

The final leg of Tiwa Savage’s ‘Water and Garri’ live performance at London’s O2 Brixton Academy Arena, will be live streamed free to 120 million Airtel TV phone patrons in Africa on Saturday 13th August from 21 hours WAT.

This is courtesy the multi-talented award-winning singer, UMG Africa and AMDM, the Nigerian streaming innovator.

African youths will thus be watching Tiwa Savage live from London, via Airtel TV, without paying the normal 5 US dollar charge that patrons outside Africa are required to pay, by simply downloading the Airtel TV App.

The sensational singer said the free live streaming of the performance is her way of giving back to her fans who have elevated her career to where she is now.

“I empathize with the cost of living struggle that African youths are facing every day to make ends meet so if I can bring youths some joy for a few hours and remove the subscription fee for at least one of my shows, then so be It,” she declared.

According to Dr. Adrian Ogun, CEO of AMDM Africa, who championed the concept of a subsidized mobile phone ‘cloud’ stream to enable African youths to watch international performances of Afro-beat stars,

Tiwa Savage is the first female African Afro-beats artist, in history to headline at the world famous O2 Brixton Academy in London.

He said what Tiwa Savage and her manager, Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna, UMG Africa and Airtel TV are doing to bring succour to youths across the African continent is laudable and an example of servant leadership.

“I hope other leading Afro-beat and sporting stars will work with us at AMDM Africa to democratize, for African youths, access to the performances of African international entertainment heroes, as we harness the power of the internet to lower financial barriers to participation,” he added.

Ogun, said the CEOs of Airtel and UMG Africa, Segun Ogunsanya and Sipho Dlamini, respectively should also be commended for their exemplary support of Tiwa Savage’s vision for the inclusion of African youth in the viewership of international live performances.

Tiwa Savage is arguably the most followed Nigerian female artist on social media.

