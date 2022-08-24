.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has assured the youths that when elected, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s administration would be inclusive and fair to all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic religious and political affiliations.

The Director-General, APC Youth and Students’ Council, Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba, stated this on Tuesday during a sensitisation visit to Connected Development Initiative, Abuja.

According to him, Tinubu’s antecedents indicate that he had previously ran a government that was highly adjudged as inclusive in terms of the demography, the religion and the background of political appointees.

The APC leader said, “When he (Tinubu) was the governor of Lagos, the greater percentage of his cabinet members were under the age of 40. It was a good development for the youths of Lagos at that time.

“The structure of his cabinet also showed that he picked people from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds. At the end of the day, they collectively succeeded.”

He noted the current challenges rocking the nation and expressed confidence that the APC presidential candidate will address them, if he takes over the helm of affairs in this nation.

In his remarks, Mr Hamza Lawal, the Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE), chided the nation’s leaders for embezzling the commonwealth of the people plunging the nation into deep woes.

“The current script is not working. There’s a global campaign by the UN SDGs which talks about flipping the scripts. I think that it should even start from Nigeria. Our current script is not working, if we look at our current challenges which insecurity and unemployment,” he said.

Lawal, therefore, called on all presidential candidates to reserve at least 50 percent of all intended cabinet positions for the youth in the spirit of inter-generational equity.

He added, “It is important that as we grow as a people, we must stop the blame-game. The older generation continues to see the youths as the problem and vice versa.

“Honestly speaking, Nigerians want a president whose cabinet is made up of under 40’s, because we are an upwardly mobile and technologically driven generation. It will only be fair that if we constitute over 50 percent of the eligible voters, we should also make at least 50 percent of the cabinet members.”

