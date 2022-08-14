Oyo State APC was thrown into confusion when a staunch Tinubu Loyalist Hon. Akinjide Akinola dumped the ruling APC for Accord Party in Oyo state. Capt. Akinjide Akionola(rtd) lost the Egbeda/Ona Ara House of Representatives primaries to the incumbent Hon. Akin Alabi.

Capt. Akinjide Akionla (rtd) had served in two sub committees at the National APC convention and was a staunch Tinubu loyalist before dumping the APC to team up with Bayo Adelabu in Accord party. He has since won the House of Rep ticket in Accord Party.

Capt Akinjide Akionla’s defection alongside the likes of Hon. Shina Peller, Bayo Adelabu and other ex APC stalwarts has created some problems for the Tinubu campaign in Oyo state with the disunity their defection has caused in the party.

Hon. Shina Peller decried the lack of internal democracy and Justice in the APC before joining the Accord Party, while their Guber candidate Chief Bayo Adelabu confirmed that he was forced out by party elders that muscled the election in favor of his opponent, Sen Teslim Folarin.

