.

…As Group Mobilize Kogi Youth for Tinubu/Shetima’s candidacy

By Boluwaji Obahopo LOKOJA

A political group, South West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA) in alliance with North Central Agenda For Asiwaju 2023 (NCA ’23), Kogi chapter, has commenced mobilisation of youth and women in the state to vote massively for Tinubu/Shettima APC ticket come 2023.

National Chairman, SWAGA 2023, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, while speaking at a youth Carnival in Okene on Saturday appealed to the youth to vote massively for APC Asiwaju/Shettima in the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, “Nigeria needs a very dynamic, creative and imaginative leader at this time, and that is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Tinubu did well as Lagos State Governor and he will replicate same achievements across the country.

”Asiwaju won the APC primary landslide, and that is what will happen again in 2023 presidential election by the grace of God.

”All the attacks and terrible things people are saying now is because they have already realised that Asiwaju cannot be stopped, and that is why they are doing everything to bring him down but they cannot succeed.

”We have enjoined the enthusiasm, passion and commitment of the people of Kogi State. We have seen HRM, the Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, Dr Ado Ibrahim, and he has given us his blessing and support for Asiwaju.

”We are very much convinced that Kogi people will vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu come 2023,” Adeyeye said.

On his part, the Coordinator/Chairman of NCA ’23, Mr. Ibrahim Raji, said the event was to sensitise and mobilise Kogi youths to support Asiwaju come 2023.

”We want to encourage the youth to take the foot step of Asiwaju because he started as a youth during NADECO, and became Senator as a youth.

”We need a leader that can come up with a good template to salvage Nigeria, and it is only Asiwaju that can do that, and also think of the masses especially the youths.

”We want Kogi youth to wake up, get their PVC and be ready to vote Asiwaju come 2023, so that the youth can assume that seat after eight years,” Raji said.

While expressing his satisfaction with the turnout of the youths at the event, Raji stressed that Tinubu remained a leader that can bring jobs, empowerment and development to Nigeria.

Other dignitaries at the event were: the National Secretary SAWAGA-NCA, Hon. Bosun Oladele; National Conveyor, SWAGA, Hon. Ojo Oye; State Women Leader, Mrs Funmilayo Samuel, among others.

In their separate comments, Oladele, Oye and Samuel, assured the youths that Tinubu is a leader of vision, passion and action who would make Nigeria better and curb its security challenges.

The women leader assured that Tiunubu was hale, healthy and strong to deliver good governance to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliations.

”Nobody works with Tinubu and complain irrespective of religious or ethnicity, Nigeria will flourish under Tinubu as President,” she said.

RELATED NEWS