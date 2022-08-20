The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Global Ambassadors (BATGA), a support group for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate of Sen. Bola Tinubu has recalled how he risked his life for Nigeria in the past.

Mr Kayode Olabode, National Coordinator (BATGA), disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Olabode said the former Lagos State governor “had been working and putting his life in harm’s way for cause tailored towards making Nigeria work.”

He said that it is time for the nation to reciprocate the gesture by supporting Tinibu to win presidential election in 2023.

“Even when he was in the United States, he was there for Late MKO Abiola during his presidential campaign.

“He was a major supporter of Afenifere and NADECO pro-Democrats and good governance against the military junta.

“He came back home to contribute immensely to make Nigeria great. Let’s use Lagos State as a case study.

“As an Executive Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu stood his ground and ensured that he created 37 LCDAs in addition to 20 LGAs making a total of 57 LGA.”

Olabode said that this created lot of employments for Lagos Youths both Indigenes and non-indigenes.

He added that even when the then President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo stopped Lagos State Allocation,he managed the state’s IGR prudently and ensured he didn’t owe any civil servants.

Olabode urged Nigerians in diaspora to see Tinubu as case study of a transformational leader and a political strategist.

He described his record as feats no governor in the country since return of democracy could match.

“Prosperity will not forgive any Nigerian who fails to support Tinubu. He’s like the messiah Nigerians have been clamouring for,” he said.

Olabode said the opportunity for Nigerians in Diaspora to drum up support for one of their own to get elected as president of Nigeria has come.

He said that this would make them to be part of his government that would make Nigeria work.

Olabode further added that citizens should be more concerned about a Nigeria that works rather than ethnic politics .

He appealed to those clamouring for secession to sheath thier swords , join hands to build the country by channelling their energy, time, and resources towards that direction.

“It is actually funny how some of these people protest in foreign lands and United Nations headquarters,sadly, even if they protest on the moon, their request will not be granted.

“Dividing the country will not make any part of the country a better nation whether Yoruba Nation or Biafra.

“What every Nigerian needs at this point is to have a reorientation and change of mindset towards our country.

“It is time to be more patriotic and work effortlessly towards building a Nigeria that works rather than tribalistic Yoruba and Biafra Nation.

“You can’t be living peacefully and comfortably wherever you are and be fuelling a crisis in your motherland.

“Nobody needs a soothsayer to know that dividing Nigeria at the moment is not the solution to the myriads of problems bedeviling the country,”he said

He said that there is no country without challenges,however, with collective effort of its citizenry some of the endless challenges could be amicably resolved.

He urged all support groups and citizens for Tinubu and Shettima not to be deterred by negative comments of othe groups both online or offline but concentrate on building a formidable team in wards to guarantee victory.

