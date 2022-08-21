.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC ) Northwest youth Leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohammad has called on Igbos in Nigeria to vote for the presidential canditate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2023, insisting that Tinubu has done more for the Igbo than other presidential candidates.

“Tinubu has done more good for the Igbos than any other presidential candidates and, it is time for them to payback by voting massively for him in the upcoming general election,” Mohammed said.

According to him, “Tinubu is a detribalized leader because when Igbos left southeast in droves, they were welcomed into Lagos by Asiwaju who was the state governor that also gave them avenue to flourish in ther businesses.”

“Unlike in the Southeast where traders are forced to sit at home by hoodlooms, the blueprint laid by Tinubu made Lagos a conducive atmosphere for the Igbos to conduct their businesses wothout any hindrance.”

“Asiwaju ran an inclusive government and was among the pioneer governors who started appointing non-indigenes as state executives. Numerous Igbo have benefited from such administrative initiatives.”

“He appointed an Igbo man from Anambra State, Ben Akabueze, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget for eight years, 1999-2007.”

“Both Yoruba, Igbo and other non Lagosians residing in Lagos state all benefited from his free education. He gave your children free education in Lagos. History will also not forget that Asiwaju as the then Lagos governor, set up superb business environment for the Igbo to strive in Lagos. As it stands, Lagos remains one of the most conducive place to run business as there was never a time when hoodlums enforced sit-at-home on traders as is currently obsevered in the Southeast,” he said.

The Northwest APC Youth leader called on the Igbo not to make mistake of voting opposition parties into power in 2023, “because they have nothing to offer,but Tinubu willl carry everyone along in his administration.”

“Tinubu has done more and brought many good fortunes to the Igbo than any other presidential candidate contesting in the 2023 election and it is time for Igbo to payback in kind by voting massively for him in the upcoming general election. I’m urging my fellow Nigerians from the southeast to vote Asiwaju Tinubu as President in 2023 because you all stand a chance to even enjoy more under him as the president of this country,” he assured.

