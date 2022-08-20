By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the unauthorized report of his discussion with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

Obasanjo, through a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the statement coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu are unhelpful.

The former President said the discussion during the visit was “more brotherly than political”, and at the request of Bola Tinubu, Chief Obasanjo agreed to no statement from either side.

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good”, said Obasanjo.

Recalled that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had visited Chief Obasanjo at his Penthouse residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Wednesday.

Those who accompanied him on the visit included two former governors of the state, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel; former interim national chairman of APC, Bisi Akande; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; pioneer Chairman of the EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

Gbajabiamila had told journalists in Lagos that Obasanjo made encouraging statements about Tinubu’s aspiration and even prayed for the APC presidential candidate.

He added that Obasanjo assured Tinubu of victory at the polls.

