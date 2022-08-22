By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State chapter, has described the federal government threats of withholding lecturers unpaid salaries as “strategic distraction,” as it is not feasible but a powerful red herring to distract the public.

Chairperson of ASUU, Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State chapter, Dr Socrates Ebo, in a statement in Yenagoa on Sunday, while accusing President Muhammadu Buhari and his ministers of playing games with the education sector, said the federal government is not interested in spending on education.

According to Ebo, the volta face by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu repudiating his earlier disposition to resolving the lingering ASUU strike did not come as a surprise to discerning minds, as the ministers were deliberately playing their assigned roles.

His words: ‘The observable truth is that Buhari’s ministers are playing their deliberately assigned roles in a ruthless game designed by an irresponsible government to destroy education. Ours is a government that takes responsibility for nothing. A government that never wants to tackle any problem.

“The truth is that the government does not want to spend on education. On the contrary, it has other priorities such as N400bn for Trader money, N18bn for grass cutting, N1.4bn on exotic cars for Niger Republic, N22bn for imaginary school feeding and several instances of open public thievery.

“The threat of withholding lecturers’ unpaid salaries is a strategic distraction. They know that it is not feasible but they know that it is a powerful red herring to distract the public with. How much was a dollar in 2009 when lecturers last received pay rise? How much is a dollar today? What is the take home of an ordinary councilor?

“This is a class oppression. The political class send their children to well funded universities abroad where lecturers are well paid. As for the masses, you are on your own. No quality education for your children and no quality healthcare for you while they treat catarrh abroad. Nigerians, know this and know peace.”

