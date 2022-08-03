…Says shanties destroyed by LASBCA rebuilt

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Following intelligence report on the threat by terrorists to attack Lagos and other cities, residents of Satellite Town under the auspices of Save Satellite Forum, SSF, in Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA, of Lagos State, have called on the Nigerian Navy to the clear shanties on the road opposite Navy Gate.

They said the place has become a settlement for Okada riders and other people whose, characters, identities and addresses are questionable.

A statement by the President of the body, Mr. Eziashi Ifeanyichukwu, said the presence of the shanties and their occupants do not only pose a threat to the Nigerian Navy Barrack but also residents of Satellite Town.

The statement also lamented that occupants of the illegal structures returned despite the demolition exercise carried out by Lagos State Building Control Agency ,LASBCA, in October last year.

The statement reads:”As concerned Lagosians who do not want the threat to attack Lagos to become a reality, we are alerting the authorities, especially the Nigerian Navy and LASBCA to the dangers posed by occupants of shanties built along the road in front of Navy Gate. The place is notorious for being a point of convergence for people of questionable characters and identities including Okada riders.

“It is worrisome that such a place is so close to one of the biggest and critical naval formations in the country. The place in question has a 24-hour life as people of no addresses converge there. For us the residents, the dangers their presence pose can’t be over emphasised. Daily, we live in fear as a result of them. In October Last year, the LASBCA in conjunction with the Navy, demolished the illegal structures. The joy of residents owing to the demolition knew no bounds.

“The spot was free of questionable people for a short while. But we were surprised to see the structures rebuilt after a few months. We believe it is the duty of LASBCA and the Navy to ensure they didn’t return. They constitute a threat to the military formation and residents of Satellite Town. We implore the Navy not to clear the place of the illegal structures and their occupants to avoid any security breach. At a time our national security is threatened, every legitimate action that would prevent security breach shouldn’t be ignored. A stitch in time saves nine.”

