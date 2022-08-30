Meghan Markle

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Meghan Markle says she detests having to share her family photos with the same media outlets whose readers called her “children the N-word”.

The Duchess of Sussex made this known during an exclusive interview with The Cut.

The American movie star explained the reason she refused to give pictures of her now three-year-old son, Archie, to the Royal Rota, the press pool that covers Queen Elizabeth II and her line of succession, when she was an active member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex.

“There’s literally a structure. Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” she asked

“You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Markle noted that she and Prince Harry did not have control of the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account they initially shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

When the couple broke off to make their own social media handle, @sussexroyal, they chose not to play the “exchange game”.

Instead, Markle and the Prince, 37, posted photos without first giving them to the Royal Rota.

The pair shut down their account when they stepped back from their royal roles, which they officially quit in February 2021.

Meghan Markle, who is also the mother of one-year-old daughter Lilibet, has previously addressed the racist media coverage that drove her and her husband from the royal family — and off social media.

She told Oprah Winfrey in her bombshell CBS interview last year that she experienced bullying, which led to suicidal thoughts.

Vanguard News

