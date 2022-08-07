Determination inspires us to dream bigger land and achieve more for ourselves. It keeps us on track and helps even to create new goals and remain focused.

Women are no longer taking the back seat in the scheme of things. They are tearing down barriers and their influence has been transcending the home front, as many of them have become sources of inspiration to their folks.

One reference point is Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, who is fondly known as Bukkykoga, the Chief Executive Officer of BKGlam Group, which comprises f event-planning outfit, BKGlam Events, and the fashion and styling subsidiary, BKGlam International.

Bukkykoga holds a degree in Business Administration and Human Resources at Plymouth University and graduated in 2013, two years after which she started as an entrepreneur.

The Lagos-born entrepreneur was raised in a polygamous home, but rose above all limitations life threw at her. BKGlam Events is globally popular for hosting first-class events such as weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays.

The BKGlam international is a renowned fashion brand across borders. It is one of the channels Bukkykoga is showcasing her enterprising spirit. She designs some of out-of-this-world outfits.

Bukonla Esan’s design was the talk of the town during the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, (AMVCA), which was held in Lagos in May. Top celebrities, including multiple award-winning actresses, Toyin Abraham, proudly flaunted her glamorous outfit, acknowledging it was designed by the fashion brand.

“I am a well-trained event planner and fashion guru. I handle lots of events in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. I have also styled a few well-known Nigerian celebrities like Toyin Abraham, Kemi Afolabi, Queenola, and Dr. Ololade Abuta among others,” Bukkykoga stated.

She added: “As we have outlined on our website, we plan, design, and manage exceptional celebrations throughout the world, from small intimate gatherings to large and lavish affairs, our weddings and parties are memorable, magical experiences, perfectly planned and beautifully executed.”

