Self-made men are those who have taken their own initiative, proactively found a solution to a problem, and not just the result of circumstances. Everyone is born with the potential to achieve great things, but some people manage to exploit that potential much more than others.

Benjamin Sahin is one such man. Self-made men are rare; they are also extremely inspiring. Benjamin has built his company from scratch over the last six years. He has done this by using his creativity and intelligence to create something new and fresh.

The Agency OMH was built from nothing but ideas and courage – a near impossible task for many people with much less drive and determination than Benjamin Sahin. Read on to learn about what makes an individual self-made, as well as the story of Benjamin Sahin, the self-made man behind The Agency OMH.

What Makes Someone Self-Made?

Before we dive into the story of Benjamin Sahin, let’s discuss what makes someone self-made.

Benjamin Sahin: “ Self- Made Men are those who made themselves exclusively with their efforts, their knowledge and have no limits to reach the top without any connections around.”

According to Investopedia, a self-made man is someone who has earned his wealth through his own effort, initiative, and creativity, as opposed to inherited wealth or having won the lottery.

It’s important to note that not all self-made men are entrepreneurs; some work in more traditional fields such as medicine or engineering. Self-made men are not those who have worked for others for a paycheck their entire life, and then retired with a pension that was promised to them before they even started working.

The Story of Benjamin Sahin

Benjamin Sahin is the founder of The Agency OMH, a creative agency based in Berlin, Germany. He started his self-employment during his studies in 2011.

As an independent sales promoter for Samsung he was one of the top 3 salesmen in Germany. At the same time he created the website foodmanager.com for personalized weight loss plans. With the boom of smartphones Benjamin Sahin created the company Exclusive ID in 2015, which produced cell phone cases Made in Germany.

After 3 years this company was sold successfully. After that it was the perfect time for Benjamin Sahin to start building brands online. He had no idea what he was going to do, but it was clear that he needed to make a change. The Agency OMH was founded in 2016, but has been growing and expanding ever since.

Working with some of the biggest companies in Germany, the Agency OMH has managed to really make a name for itself over the last few years. What started as a clothing business has now expanded to include other areas such as advertising, marketing and web development. The Agency OMH has also expanded and now has a team of over 10 people.

Lessons from Self-Made Men: Find What You’re Passionate About

We’ve talked a lot about how important it is to find what you are passionate about, regardless of what you do or where you are in your life. However, you might be wondering how that applies to the story of Benjamin Sahin. He did not know where his paths would take him. When you’re in your early 20s, you’re still trying to find out what you’re passionate about. You don’t know what you want to do, and you probably don’t have the experience to know what you’re good at. So how can you find something you’re passionate about when you don’t know what you want to do yet?

Lessons from Self-Made Men: Don’t Be Afraid to Fail

Benjamin Sahin didn’t know where it would lead him when he first started The Agency OMH. He had no idea how he was going to make a business out of what he was passionate about. He also had no idea if it was even going to work. Some people might have been scared to fail by trying out something new and risky; others might have been scared to fail because of the potential consequences of failing. Benjamin Sahin was definitely not one of those people. He was willing to fail, and he was willing to put everything he had into failing.

Lessons from Self-Made Men: Think Big, Start Small and Always Be Learning

When Benjamin Sahin started The Agency OMH, he was passionate about his work. He was excited about what he was doing, and he wanted to make it the best that it could be. He wanted to create something that would stand out. Unfortunately, he didn’t have any clients, and he didn’t have any experience with what he was doing.

He was just passionate about what he was doing and wanted to do it right. That’s when he decided to start small and build his client base up over time. He started working with friends and family, built up a portfolio, and then went out and started finding clients. As he gained more experience, he would then think about how he could build and improve what he was doing.

Bottom line

Benjamin Sahin is one of the most inspiring people in the world of business. He was willing to take a risk and start different businesses. He didn’t allow failure to stop him, and he kept trying his best to succeed. He started small, continued to learn and improve, and then expanded his business to what it is today.

Benjamin Sahin: “If you want to be successful in life, you need to find what you’re passionate about, be willing to fail, and always be learning.”

