By Moses Nosike

Music Maestro, ID Cabasa says that he is confident that a new generation of Afrobeats stars will be groomed in season one of Naija Star Search starting in September on StarTimes.

Weighing in on the show, ID Cabasa, a celebrated music producer, who is responsible for several musical hits from 9ice to Olamide and Wizkid, said that, unlike other music reality shows, Naija

Star Search is solely focused on Afrobeats, as well as the judges would offer mentorship and support to winners to achieve a major breakthrough in the music industry

The Naija Star Search reality show, powered by affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes and Kennis Music, is set to hit television screens in September. Winners will win ten million naira and other consolation prizes. Judges of the show include Keke Ogungbe, Asha Gangali and ID Cabasa, while VJ Adams is the host.

On why the reality show is focused on Afrobeats, ID Cabasa said, “Afrobeats is a culture. It’s the new vibes that the populace looks out for. Afrobeats is not just a piece of music, it’s a sense of language, the sense of rhythm, and the sense of dressing, the sense of culture, the sense of tradition, among others. Afrobeats is the new thing in the world right now that everyone is trying to embrace. Great thing that it’s started here in Africa, and I am African. Thus, I am Afrobeats.

“We are looking out for people who can take Afrobeats to the next level. We are looking out for the next stars with more than a splash in the pan. We are also looking out for longevity. Unlike other shows where the winners fizzle out after the competition, we are looking out for guys that can take it from this competition, and take it to the street, the industry and make exploits for themselves.

Continuing, ID Cabasa said, “When Baba Keke told me the brief of this reality show which is to discover the next Afrobeats star, I was interested especially with the new trend of being very hard for upcoming artistes to get an opportunity to get a platform like this. I had a meeting with Baba Keke and the plans he had with StarTimes was intriguing. So, it was a no-brainer for me to jump on it.

“We want to make this platform where the next generation of afrobeats stars are discovered and nurtured. So we are looking out for talents who will not just be a splash in the pan but have longevity and at the same time, still preserve the afrobeats sound.

“Over eighty per cent of those who auditioned showed that there are so many potentials to be tapped and there is so much hope for afrobeats. If you look at the way these contestants sing, dance or write, you will know that afrobeats has actually created an influence which is going to stay for quite a while.

“So, I am convinced that with this competition, we would have several promising talents that we are going to showcase to the world and that people can actually look out for because they have what it takes to take over the world.”

