Nigerians have been adviced to embrace a system of education which places equal premiums on academics as well as character reformation through effective and efficient communication processes.

This was the crux of the message delivered by Ebele Chukwujama, MD/CEO of The Listening School at an event to launch what the “Essential Skills Development” Initiative, a self-paced and online platform designed to sharpen essential skills needed for improved productivity in all facets of life.

The Listening School basically assists people in recognizing their listening preferences and that of others as well as how to adapt communication styles accordingly, depending on who one is dealing with. According to the Greek Philosopher, Epictetus, the reason humans have two ears and one mouth is to listen twice as much as we speak. Thus, the Listening School, as the name suggests was designed to make impact in society, one listener at a time.

According to the organisers, the initiative seeks to partner with Primary, Secondary and students from Tertiary institutions. It focuses on helping students build their interpersonal, communication, and self-management skills to be attuned with current global best standards.

According to Ebele Chukwujama of the Listening School, “Most employers are likely to hire, retain and promote persons who are dependable, resourceful, ethical, having effective communication, self-directed, willing to work and learn, and having a positive attitude. Academic and technical skills alone cannot help achieve organizational goals and objectives.”

“The Essential Skills Development Programme is an online, self-paced, impact programme aimed at helping students, teachers, and parents practice and teach effective essential skills to boost students’ academic performance and prepare them for the world of work.”

The Listening School’s mode of operation is hinged on three cardinal points. One, developing effective communication skills necessary for daily routines, which are conspicuously missing in our syllabuses. Two, building self-management skills, which is developed to enhance their ability to manage their behaviour, thoughts, and emotions in a conscious and productive way. The third point focusses on how to empower people with the ability to navigate different personalities and situations effectively and efficiently.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Kingsley Etukudo, Director of Programmes, Principal of Rosebay International School, called for increased collaboration from parents, academic professionals, state governments and other concerned organisations in promoting the “ Essential Skills Development Programme” across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. Also present at the event were private and public stakeholders in the education sector.

