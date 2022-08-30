Nigerian cinematographer, Abula, also known as Taaooma’s husband, and founder of The Greenad Company; who’s government name is Abdulazeez Greene Oladimeji; graduated from LASU, and Lagos State Model College.

The City People Music Awards nominee, Director Abula, also poses as a music video director, filmmaker, and ex-manager to his wife Taaooma, a popular Nigerian skit maker.

During our conversation, Abula, spoke about his life, family, and life after fame. However, he is known for directing Dr. Dolor “I go pay”, Zlatan’s “My Body”, and Mohbad’s “Ponmo Sweet” The producer also spoke about working with NPR Music, on their live commercial with Fireboy DML on Tiny Desk.

Who was Abula before the fame?

A regular Nigerian who’s been in love with filmmaking since he’s tender age.

Did you do odd jobs?

Sold bread in Ikorodu during 2013 ASUU strike.

When did you realize you could shoot content?

I’ve always known that. My first creative content goes as far back as 2008, a short clip I shot with my

Nokia 6070.

Growing up did you have influence, or did it start as a passion?

My dad is a journalist/Videographer. Growing up I had several cameras lying around in my house.

However, not until I was officially gifted a camcorder by my dad in 2007, I didn’t know I had much



Interest in the gadget. Although I have always wondered how films were made and asked my dad lots of

questions.

How has the journey been so far?

Quite impressive. Even though the final destination has not been reached, the journey has been amazing

so far.

Are you focusing on creating skits, music videos, or commercials?

My AIM was to change the face of Nollywood. I was mostly interested in making movies, but my interest

in music videos grew stronger later on. I also realized I can make 5 music videos in 5 days and that’s me

telling 5 different stories in 5 days, in my own way. As for skits, there are so many misconceptions about

that. Most people think I shoot Taos skits, but that’s not totally true. Although I help whenever I can but Tao

is the brain behind her comic videos, she does all her edits 100%. I also have a comedy character I play

whenever i have too much time on my schedule; SERGEANT SEMIU.

How would you describe the Video Directing market in Nigeria, is it bigger than what we see, and can

you shine some light on it for the younger generation coming?, who has been inspired by your growth.

Yes, it’s a big deal now unlike before. It’s definitely bigger than what most content consumers see. From

the budget to the production, a lot goes into it. For upcoming directors, I’ll advice one thing, be an indie

filmmaker (independent) before setting reach for the bigger stages. This will help you a lot. It’s easier

when you can shoot, write, edit and direct all by yourself.

Is it right or proper to say, you discovered Taaooma?, seeing the growth and how her journey started and rose to stardom.



I’m not so sure about this. It’s however safe to say I am a catalyst to the TAAOOMA we have today, but most of what you see is a result of her hard work, creative mind, and determination.

It’s not so easy to be able to write, shoot, edit, and direct within a short period of time. She’s multi-talented.

Do you think you are in the right environment for your kind of work?

No environment is Eden until it’s built. Gradually, the Nigerian space will be a big one for directors.

What are the challenges you faced while coming into the scene?



Getting the big fish to work with you. But it’s quite easier these days with the help of social media. People now believe the exhibitions on social media.

Was Tiny Desk, your first international work?



Well, no and yes. I have worked with a few international artists and platforms. But Yes, for a big International and well-recognized platform, Tiny desk was my first.

What is your advice to upcoming directors?



Do you have something coming or want to leave us guessing?, LOL! My comic character, sergeant SEMIU will be coming with full force in sha Allah. I’ve listened to the few true fans of that character and now I’m ready to dish out more contents

