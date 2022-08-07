By Moses Nosike

Sunday Amusa is the Divisional Head of BPL Logistix, a subsidiary of Black Pelican Limited. He is an accounting graduate from the University of Lagos and has an MBA (Finance) from Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered). He has broad experience in business management, risk analysis, process re-engineering and controls, specializing in audit and assurance services, financial consulting, and tax advisory. He joined Black Pelican Limited in 2010.

In this interview with Moses Nosike, Amusa reveals what the future holds for logistics industry in Nigeria, its challenges and the way forward. Excepts:

Tell us what the business of BPL Logistix entails?

BPL Logistix is an arm of The Black Pelican Group, specialising in total interior solutions to numerous clients across the country. At BPL Logitsix, we have a track record of timely, accurate and safe delivery of goods to our clients. Many of our clients’ request for various forms of logistics support ranging from delivery to warehousing coupled with importation (freight, custom and other clearance). In 2018, we transformed from being a department to a subsidiary that offers logistics solutions to our clients. Since then, we have served numerous clients across all the geo-political zones of the country.

As the Divisional Head of BPL Logistix, what are your briefs?

As the divisional head of BPL Logistix, My responsibility is to ensure seamless processes that guarantees achieving our corporate and operational objectives on time, accurate and safe delivery to our customers. We deploy world class enterprise resource management which aids the turn-around time of client’s supplies and enhances customer satisfaction. I also engage and coordinate the process of clients’ requests to eventual execution of such orders.

What makes BPL Logistix unique from other logistics company?

We offer three major services mainly warehousing, delivery/logistics and offshore procurement services. We have a purpose-built warehouse facility in prime locations in Lekki and Abuja for construction companies, individuals, and corporate bodies for safe keeping of chattels. We employ world class style of racking, arranging, and labelling of various commodities based on the nature and size of the goods. Our Logistic/Haulage services see that we can deliver goods to customers’ doors safely, timely and accurately. We have over 18 years of importation experience, offering pickup services for clients in more than 50 countries across the world. Our numerous pools of fleet enable that deliveries are made across the length and breadth of the country.

Interestingly, we have two kings; our customers and the workforce as we have been able to align the expectations of these two into a very viable relationship. Customers and the team that serves them are our priority. We have a great team that supports the brand and can go any length to satisfy our growing clientele base. In addition to having highly effective and efficient team, we have automated our processes and systems which enable us to run effortless operations.

We have also developed a great and working relationship with our suppliers that have culminated into quick response, favourable trade terms and technical support.

What are the major challenges of running a logistics company in Nigeria?

The issue of infrastructure is still a big challenge in Nigeria coupled with rising importation and energy costs. Multiple taxes across different local governments have huge challenge for logistics operations within Nigeria. There are over 10 agencies at our entry seaport that subject the inbound consignments or container to almost duplicated checks which increases clearing time and costs. Scarcity of foreign exchange is also one of them. The list is endless, however opportunities also abound.

How has BPL Logistix been able to stay afloat irrespective of these challenges?

We have been able to focus our attention on the areas of our core competence, paid more attention to the needs and satisfactions of our clients, streamline our operations, and become very agile. Our clients come back to us because of the trust and excellent services they enjoy. Our customers have kept us in business- we are very grateful to them.

What is the future of Logistics in Nigeria and what should be expected from BPL Logistics?

The logistics business in Nigeria is promising and one of the fastest growing industries in Nigeria. It is an important aspect of living because there is no individual or country that produces everything they need, there is still need for exchange and logistics bridges that exchange gap. It is a sector that we cannot do without. The future of the logistics business is huge because of the large population and the potential growth of the middle class.

In view of this, we are planning the expansion of our facilities across Nigeria beyond those in Lagos and Abuja. We also have plans to launch a new product that will ensure seamless importation and exportation for our esteemed clients.

