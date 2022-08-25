The Editor, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Eze Anaba on Thursday opened talks on pathways for the survival of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Survival Fund (MSME) in an emerging digital economy.

Editor, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Eze Anaba

Mr. Anaba disclosed this at the third edition of the Vanguard Economic Forum Series, themed :”Enhancing MSME’s Productivity and Growth in an Emerging Digital Economy” presently holding at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He added that the Vanguard Economic Forum is specially designed to bring stakeholders together in discussing solutions to the digital economy.

“The MSME is a way of bringing economic stakeholders together to dialogue and bring solutions to ending critical challenges of the digital economy.” He opined.

Jude Ndu, founder, The Economic Forum Series ®️ (EFS)

Similarly, Jude Ndu, founder, The Economic Forum Series ®️ (EFS) added that the summit is to examine critical issues around MSMEs productivity and growth within the context of an emerging digital economy, deeply dialogue and proffer policy solutions on MSME businesses digital transformation and Financing Innovation model.

Ndu’s words, “The goal of the Vanguard Economic Forum Series is to provide insight into how MSMEs can take advantage of the digitization of the economy that is currently ongoing.

We seek to leverage on digitization in terms of policy direction and to enhance productivity, competitiveness and growth in the overall effort to grow the Nigerian economy.”

The hybrid live event is streaming live across Vanguard’s multi-media cross channel platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube) with a combined audience engagement of 7.5m followers.

