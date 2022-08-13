By Ediri Ejoh

When Seplat Energy Plc on February 25, broke the news of its acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobil Corporation, Delaware, industry experts considered it a welcome development.

The transaction, which entails the transfer of ExxonMobil Nigeria’s entire offshore shallow water business at the cost of $1.28 billion was perceived by some as a move in the right direction. After all many Nigerians have been clamoring for greater participation of indigenous firms in the upstream sector of the nation’s oil and gas industry.

So when a local brand with a huge financial war chest and track record of excellent performance volunteered to take over the shares of a multinational that is eager to divest, such art should ordinarily be commended and supported by all. Moreso, as it is a legitimate transaction coming at a period when Nigeria is in dire need of every drop of crude oil for export.

The acquisition would give Seplat additional production of about 95,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day from the acquired assets apart from the gas component.

The Nigerian factor

In what can be best described as a pretense of concern against the continued divestments by International Oil Companies (IOCs) from their Nigerian operations, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), now NNPC Limited, headed to a Federal High Court in Abuja where it secured an injunction restraining the sale of shares of ExxonMobil’s Nigerian unit to any third parties, which in this case is Seplat Energy Plc.

The order granted on July 6, 2022, restrains Mobil Producing Nigeria Ltd and Mobil Development Nigeria Plc from selling, trading, allocating, transferring, or disposing of their shares in their interests covered by or connected to the Joint Operating Agreement between Mobil and the NNPC. The order restrains the sale of assets covered in Oil Mining Lease (OMLs) 68,69,70 and Oil Prospecting License 94, to any entity pending the determination of the claimant/applicant’s motion filed on the 5th of July.

However, Seplat, on its part, insisted its deal with Exxon remains valid, as the company has no business with the NNPC lawsuit.

In another development, the group CEO of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, accused IOCs divesting from Nigeria’s upstream sector of failure to address issues of abandonment and decommissioning of oil assets.

Decommissioning is the general term for returning an oil production site to its pre-lease condition at the end of the useful life of the oil asset. Of a truth, many fields abandoned in Nigeria are not decommissioned an issue some environmental activists have brought to the front burner in recent times.

While the NNPC and some advocates blame the situation on the acquisition of such fields by local companies, the argument is neither here nor there especially in the case under consideration as the NNPC itself that is striving to take over the assets is also a local firm. Critically looked at, in terms of operating under global best practices, Seplat Energy is ahead of NNPC.

In addition, the NNPC also objected to the sale on the claim that it’s in a joint venture (JV) partner with Exxon’s Nigerian units, hence it has preemptive rights over any sale of the assets of the company. It further states that the terms of the JV contract gave the NNPC, which holds a 60 percent share in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) JV, the right of first refusal in any asset sale agreement. This gives the NNPC the right to match the best (financial) terms for any such acquisition and acquire the asset.

However, Mobil Oil Producing has insisted that the deal was not an asset sale but merely a sale of its shares to another entity, an argument the NNPC has refused to accept.

While it’s true that the protection of minority investors and enforcement of contract terms are key components in the measurement of the ease of doing business, National Interest must take preeminence in situations such as this.

In places where the focus on the national good is of serious concern, the government and its Ministries, Departments and Agencies intervene to ensure agreements in contracts are adhered to. And given the present dire need for foreign investment inflows in Nigeria today one would have expected that the government and its agencies will do just that, but such appears not to be the case here.

Thus in May, the Federal Government through the sector’s regulatory agency, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, refused to give consent to the deal, attributing its rejection to ‘overriding national interest, among other reasons.’

In specific terms, the NUPRC rejected the deal claiming that it “failed to follow the procedure for assignments laid down in the Guidelines by not providing the requisite notices to the Commission at all relevant stages of the transaction. Even if the transaction has been between Seplat Energy Offshore Limited and the MPNU shareholders, the responsibility to ensure compliance with Nigerian laws, rules and regulations always remains that of MPNU, the entity that was awarded the assets.”

Embarrassing confusion

But in what clearly shows that the Commission seems to have a vested interest in the case, a new twist came into the scene on Monday, August 8, 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier on that day announced the government’s approval of the acquisition of Exxon Mobil shares by Seplat Energy Offshore Limited, in his capacity as Minister of Petroleum Resources. A move perceived in some quarters to have been necessitated by the urgent need for the nation to benefit from the global rise in the price of crude oil.

A statement issued by the Presidency and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, explained that the consent is also in consonance with the country’s drive for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the energy sector.

But in what seems like a show of power, a few hours later, the CEO of NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, issued another statement to counter that of the President.

The statement titled, “STATUS-QUO REMAINS ON SHARE SALE BY EXXONMOBIL TO SEPLAT ENERGY – NUPRC,” not only contradicted the President’s decision who also doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources but was suggestive of confusion between the Presidency and a regulator.

Definitely, the apparent confusion could have also sent wrong signals to the International Communities about the inconsistencies between government officials. Worse still when it confronts the order of a sitting president that is been trampled on by its regulator.

Legal opinion

A legal expert who spoke on the ranging controversy confirms that the Presidency may have been correct as the PIA mostly addresses oil-producing licenses while oil mining licenses rely on the Petroleum Act of 1969.

Another lawyer suggested this transaction brings to the fore the deficiencies of the PIA as it allows for several interpretations which are often exploited by players in the sector depending on which one suits their needs.

An industry expert who has full knowledge of the deal said the assets in focus cannot be co-opted and analyzed under PIA.

He insisted that the NUPRC boss is economical with the truth when he said Ministerial assertion was not properly granted. Who is the Minister outside of Buhari he quarried?

“Is NUPRC correct in its assertion that Ministerial Consent has not been properly granted for the MPNU acquisition given Section 95(10), (14) & (15) of the Petroleum Industry Act (“PIA”) referenced by NUPRC?

“This assertion by NUPRC is not correct. The NUPRC’s references to Section 95 of the PIA as guiding the ministerial consent process, during the Arise TV interview of its Chief Executive, are entirely inaccurate.

“This is because the PIA does not apply to the MPNU assets, as the MPNU OMLs have not been converted to the PIA regime and are therefore still under the OML regime of the Petroleum Act (“PA”).

“Section 303(1) of the PIA clearly states that the PIA does not apply to unconverted OPLs and OMLs until the OPLs and OMLs come up for renewal.

“There is a difference between the codified ministerial consent process under the PIA and the PA,” he said.

Economic impact

Unfortunately, this show of ‘bravado’ is coming at a time the country is said to be losing foreign exchange from the sector. It’s often peculiar to the Nigerian polity that the government and its agencies will be scaring away new investors while crude oil theft is at its peak.

A couple of days ago, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources the other disclosed that the country is losing 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It is expected that the NNPC, industry regulators, government and security agencies will focus on how to solve this critical challenge rather than getting busy trying to frustrate those who are committed to uplifting the industry and its economy.

One is at a loss as to who can salvage Seplat Energy from this quagmire. A conspiracy by a national firm backed by the regulator that is bold enough to ignore presidential orders can only help kill the main source of Nigeria’s earnings.

