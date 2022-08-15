Principal officers of The Church of Jesus Christ, Latter Day Saints at the press briefing unveil her service year projects

By Elizabeth Osayande

The church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints is set to hold its annual all Africa service project in partnership with the states, local government, and market associations, non-governmental and faith based organizations.

The event scheduled for held on Saturday, August 20, across Nigeria is aimed at achieving the Goal 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals which is to “ensure environmental sustainability, through climate action”.

According to the organizers, the church members and partners will be engaged for three hours in cleaning, painting, renovating and removing garbage from public and community institutions; roads, drainages and marketplaces. Other projects include planting flowers and trees, filling potholes, mending of fences and blood donation.

Speaking at a press conference held in Lagos, the Director of the project, Ikpe Nkanang said that the project also includes planting of 1000 coconut seedlings along Lagos beaches.

“In partnership with Lagos Waste management Authority ,LAWMA, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency LASEPA,, Lagos Coconut Development Agency ,LASCODA, Lagos State Park and Gardens Agency ,LASPARK, the Oba of Oniru, the oba of Elegushi, the oba of Badagry, the badagry local government area office and other partners, this years’ service project in Lagos will focus on ridding selected beaches from Badagry to Eleko of Plastic and other waste.

The project also includes the planting of 1000 coconut seedlings along these beaches.” He said

Nkanang also said that the Church members around Ogida quarters in Benin City will be working with partners to unclog drainages and other waterways for erosion control.

“Since its inception, the all African service project has reached over 2500 communities through various community and other environment and humanitarian projects. We call on all community spirited and well-meaning Nigerians and organizations to join us in saving and beautifying the environment and adding value to our communities.” He concluded.

