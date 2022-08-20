A 17-year-old boy in Kano State, Isah Auwal-Barde, has invented a robot that works with robotic exoskeleton remote control.

Exoskeleton remote control is a system of controlling a robot by the person operating it through demonstration with parts of his body.

Auwal-Barde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Saturday that he grew up with passion of creativity.

He explained that he graduated from Government Secondary School (GSS), Sabuwar-Kofa, Kano, in 2021, and obtained seven credits in science subjects in the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Auwal-Barde said, ”it took me two years to invent the robot using local materials like DC motors, copper wires, pipes, corrugated cardboard as well as metal, among others, and the robot works with electricity.

“I want to be a robotics engineer, so that I can be producing robots that can be used in addressing security challenges bedeviling the country,” he said

Auwal-Barde stated that his father had contributed immensely in encouraging him towards ensuring the success of the project.

“I thank my father for encouraging me towards success of the project.

“Now, I want to get a scholarship to further my education abroad to fulfill my dream of becoming a robotics engineer,” he said.

Auwal-Barde further said that his prowess in robotics engineering attracted a delegation from the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), to visit him.

According to him, the delegation promised to secure an admission for him in one of the indigenous universities to study Computer Engineering.

Commenting on the development, his father, Auwal Barde said that the boy grew up with passion of creativity.

Barde said that he always encouraged his son and never prevented him from achieving his potentials.

“I have been giving him words of encouragement and telling him that he will become a robotics engineer in future.

“And whenever our electricity or electronics had faults, he was the one to repair them,” he said.

He called on the government to support his son with a scholarship to study robotics engineering abroad.

Barde said that would enable him to realize his full potentials and contribute to nation building.