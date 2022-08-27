By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, All Progressives Congress, APC, and arch rival, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have engaged counter accusations over collection of parking levy, of the state tax regime.

Lagos State Government, however, described the wide condemnation by members of the public as propaganda to rubbish the good intention of the state government.

The accusations came following a notice by Lagos State Parking Authority, LASPA, served on a property owner for parking on setback which subsequently went viral on social media.

A memo titled: “Parking Permit And Demand Notice,” which was obtained showed that residents are mandated by law to pay a certain fee for parking on property setbacks or in front of their property.

In a letter dated August 15 and sent by LASPA to Nellies, a food and snack company, the agency charged N290,000 for parking lots on setbacks.

According to the letter, the agency charged N80,000 per annum on three parking slots for off-street with N50,000 as nonrefundable administrative processing fee.

Part of the letter read: “The Lagos State Parking Authority, established under the law to consolidate all that relating to parking and its connected purposes with powers and functions, clearly states that the Authority shall, among others, be responsible for all forms of managed parking in the State.

“In view of the above, and in line with the administration’s policy in moving Lagos state towards a 21st-century economy to align with the first pillar of THEME’S Agenda of which transportation is key, your organisation is hereby served this demand notice for the setback parking (Off-Street) in front of your premises before the commencement of enforcement action.

“Based on the inspection, we identified three (3) parking slots on your setback at the rate of N80,000 per slot per annum totaling N240,000.00 only.

“Also, a non-refundable Administrative/Processing fee of N50,000, only applies based on your location totaling N290,000.00, only payable for the year 2022 to be paid into Lagos State Parking Authority account within a period of seven days of receiving this letter.”

PDP reacts

Meanwhile, reacting to the tax policy, the PDP in Lagos State, in a statement lampooned APC for introducing such levy on residents which it claimed would further impoverish the people.

PDP condemned the levy on the parking on the setback on properties as “exorbitant”, and a bid to “milking the people of the state to finance the individual ambition of one man who had held the state and its people by the jugular.”

APC reacts

Reacting to PDP’s allegation, Publicity Secretary of APC, Lagos, Seye Oladejo, described it as “embarrassing and contemptible.”

According to Oladejo said, “We received with shock the unfortunate statement issued by the PDP, Lagos State, on the new parking policy in the state. The opposition party, in its attempt to curry the sentiments of the people of Lagos and in its characteristic manner, made allegations that are outlandish, embarrassing, and contemptible.

“It should be noted that in the effort of the Lagos State Government to respond to the growing need for regulation of chaotic parking in the state, it enacted a law establishing the Lagos State Parking Authority- LASPA.

“With an estimated 1.2 million registered vehicles, about 224 vehicles per kilometer of road space and a population of over 24 million people, Lagos State surely needs a sustainable statewide parking policy to complement the renewed urban development plan and the ever competing needs for space especially in the city activity centers and Central Business Districts.

“According to recent statistics by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), there are more than 13 million active vehicles plying Nigerian roads today. Out of that figure, more than 2 million cars are in Lagos. About 10 per cent of the cars require parking each day.

“The visionary drive of the successive Lagos State Governments which has seen Lagos State gradually emerging as a true 21st Century city state, with burgeoning economy, first class infrastructure, and service support systems is obviously beyond the impaired contemplation of the PDP. What occurs to PDP in its renowned shortsightedness is politics and money making.

“In a most ridiculous manner, the opposition party is rather seeing an opportunity to pool a wool over the eyes of the people of the state, pretending to have any altruistic interest in their wellbeing.

“It is easy for the discerning people of this state to see beyond the hypocritical sympathy of PDP. Otherwise, if the leadership of PDP had any such genuine concern for Lagosians, it should be demonstrated towards alleviating the untold hardship many people of the state are facing on the road on daily basis.

“It bears repeating for the information of the general public that LASPA or any of its staffers or agents will not charge on cars parked in any compound. However, any car parked on the setback, such person, organization or group of persons will be charged accordingly.

“A setback (for obvious reasons) is the space between your perimeter fencing and the walkway or the road, as the case may be.

“Whoever claims he/she owns a setback around his/her property will have to provide official documentation from the authorised MDA in Lagos State showing the legal ownership of the said setback and the Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) certificate of the property to the authority.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the main duty of LASPA is to regulate parking to reduce traffic gridlock caused by indiscriminate parking, reduce travel time, loss of productive man-hours and economic downtime which when multiplied by average wage rate amounts to billions of naira and reduce incessant road accidents. These are by far noble objectives geared towards making Lagos conducive for all residents.”

APC, therefore, urged residents to ignore what it termed, “the charlatans currently running PDP in the state and team up with LASPA in achieving the objective of making our road free of gridlock.”

LASPA clarifies policy

Also, reacting, the General Manager, LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, in a statement at the weekend, described earlier criticisms that trailed the publication on social media as “malicious.”

The statement read in part: “LASPA has noticed the malicious publication on the social media about the state government’s tax regime. It is all sheer propaganda to undermine a good initiative of the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu Administration.

“LASPA is an agency established under the Lagos State Transport Reform Law, 2018, and Act of the State Assembly in 2019 to regulate and manage all forms of parking activities within the State by redesigning and restructuring the current parking culture and implement state-wide parking policies which will address the peculiarities of the State, while also adhering to International Parking Standards.

“It is important to set the records straight on the essence and functions of the Authority, which, among others, are to: Monitor all private and public parking facilities for compliance purposes; Charge fees on private commercial parks, non-commercial parks and other parking lots on any facility as identified by the Authority; and to issue permit for development of private and public parking facilities.”

Adelabu revealed that the authority upon commencement of operations has employed several residents, irrespective of tribe, religion or party affiliation.

He continued, “The allegation that the state is using the authority to raise campaign funds is reckless and mischievous. It is a fraudulent attempt to deceive the public and incite the people against the government.

“Parking is a universal phenomenon; it is not a creation of the Lagos State Government.

“The business entity that misinterpreted the Demand Notice from the Authority recently and posted erroneously on social media has since apologized to the authority for misinforming the public, “Adelabu maintained.

RELATED NEWS