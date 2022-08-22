.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday received another delegation from the United States amid rising tensions with China.

Eric Holcomb, governor of the U.S. state of Indiana, arrived in Taipei on Sunday for a four-day trip.

His visit came after recent trips by high-ranking Democrats, Nancy Pelosi and Ed Markey that drew ire from Beijing, which rejects official contacts between Taipei and other countries.

Beijing started large-scale military manoeuvres around Taiwan in response to Pelosi’s visit.

Tsai stressed in a presidential office meeting with Holcomb that the U.S. and Taiwan were key security and economic allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Taiwan has been confronted by military threats from China, in and around the Taiwan Strait.

“At this moment, democratic allies must stand together and boost cooperation across all areas,” he said.

Holcomb signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs to facilitate bilateral business, trade and scientific cooperation.

Holcomb said Indiana would continue to seek strategic partnerships with Taiwan.

The governor expressed his excitement about the prospect of future collaborations with Taiwan.

According to the foreign affairs ministry, Holcomb will meet with other senior government officials and representatives from the semiconductor sector.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the island part of its territory.

