By Jimitota Onoyume

Minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, governors of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri, Benue state, Dr Samuel Orton, and Interim Administrator ,Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Effiong Akwa are among dignitaries to grace this year’s edition of the anniversary lecture/Niger Delta awards of GbaramatuVoice newspaper.

A statement released by the publisher and Chief Executive Executive Officer of the newspaper , Mr Jacob Abai said the event scheduled for Tuesday August 30, 2022, 10:00am, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, is the 7th edition of the annual programme.

Other special guests expected are “Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive , Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Dr. Efiong Akwa, Interim Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Engr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and Mr. Richard Kennedy, Chairman/Managing Director, Nigeria Limited.”

The keynote Speaker, the Minister of State for Petroleum, and former governor of Bayelsa state His Excellency, Chief Sylva, will talk along the theme of this year’s lecture: Oil politics, securing national assets, dependency and diversification. “.

According to the statement, the event will be chaired by the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo with His Excellency Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro , Deputy Governor of Delta State as the Chief Host.

“Also expected at the lecture/award ceremony include traditional rulers from the Niger Delta, captain of industries within and outside the country, executives of International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country, public office holders from the Niger Delta region, leaders of specialized groups in Nigeria, among others. “

“The anniversary lecture will centre on critical new research themes around sustainable development goals in the Niger Delta. The deliberations will address all spectra of analyses including the oil and gas industry.”

“The present edition is the 7th in the series and second to be hosted at the Abuja Transcorp Hilton, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.”

” The first was in 2015. Other venues that have in the past played host to this prestigious event are; Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers States, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos respectively.”

“The GbaramatuVoice annual lecture has a rich history of promoting national unity, recognizing the good work of various individuals that have positively contributed in various areas of human endeavors”

“The awardees are Nigerians and non Nigerians drawn from different sectors of human endeavors”.

