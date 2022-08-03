The founder of Susan Chanel Beauty, Susan Esisi marked her birthday in celebration with the vulnerable in society.

She conducted philanthropic works across communities in Lagos to mark her birthday anniversary.

According to her, no individual around her will go hungry, nothing that on a monthly basis she hands out raw food items such as rice, yam, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, and garri, among others, to those in need.

“It shouldn’t come as surprise to anyone who has followed my trajectory way back from my days of humble beginning. Giving to the needy is part and parcel of who I am because that was how I was brought up. Aside from donations to orphanages and charitable causes”, she had said while explaining the secret behind her love for the underprivileged.

“At the end of every month or at most once in two months, I usually try to put a smile on the face of those suffering from hunger”.

“Businesses do not exist in a vacuum. They thrive because of people. They are driven by people, and their success is dependent on people. Therefore, a company’s policy and philosophy should encompass helping people, specifically the less privileged.”

“For my birthday food outreach. I’ll be giving these out to those who need food. And the sharing would be in Lagos, Opebi, and Ikeja. We are giving out rice, beans, Garri, sweet potato, vegetable oil, chicken maggi, and tomato paste, as I clock a year.

“This is a token to show all my customers how far your purchases have gone, your purchases made this possible, without you there will be no aggressive marketer,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram handle.

RELATED NEWS