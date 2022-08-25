By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the petroleum subsidy regime from 2013 to 2022 has directed the accountant-general of the federation to furnish it with the records of all the financial transactions within the period under review.

The committee gave the directive on Thursday while scrutinizing some documents submitted by representative of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Okolieaboh Sylvia who was represented by the Director overseeing Federation Accounts, Mr. Mohammed Saleh its Thursday sitting.

The Chairman, Hon. Ibrahim Aliyu had ordered for the scrutiny.

Aliyu explained that it committee had been mandated by the House scrutinize all payments made to the petroleum marketers to know if they followed due process.

He stated that the AGF must appear before the committee in person next week Tuesday with documentary evidence on the audit carried out on the monies used by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited for payment of fuel subsidy between 2013 and 2022.

Meanwhile, while a member of the committee, Hon. Mark Gbillah identified some discrepancies in the amount computed in the NNPC documents after examining them, another member, Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim underscored the need for the Accountant General to have independent monitoring mechanism to verify the veracity of the transactions.