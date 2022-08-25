A cross section of students have appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to suspend its seven months old strike.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Thursday that it was time for the union to suspend the strike and move for amicable settlement with the Federal Government.

Miss Bisola Aina, a 300 level student of Ekiti State University (EKSU), said calling off the strike was long overdue because the Federal Government was not yielding to their demands.

Aina appealed to members of the union to suspend the strike and allow the government to come with its proposal on how their demands would be meant.

She said that many of them have been stranded, idle and frustrated staying at home.

Kayode Oni, a 200 level student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, urged both ASUU and Federal Government to find a lasting solution to end the strike.

Oni explained that the students are beginning to get angry with the lecturer for not listening to the proposal by the government.

“We are tired and angry with our lecturers’ behaviours for not accepting the proposal by the Federal Government.

“I want to appeal to ASUU to suspend its prolonged strike and allow us resume to our various universities without any further delay,” he said.

Bayo Fatoki, a 400 level student of University of Jos, said that the lecturers are equally suffering but the students are suffering the most.

Fatoki said that if not for the strike, he ought to have graduated because he had finished his project and waiting for his final examination.

“I want to appeal to the Federal Government, ASUU and stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the prolonged strike,” he added.

Miss Omowunmi Ojo, a 200 level student of the University of Ibadan, said the deplorable condition of education in Nigeria calls for urgent intervention by the Federal Government.

Ojo said that many youths have lost faith in the political leaders and ASUU because it appears that they are after their personal gains.

She urged both parties to resolve their differences and end the prolonged strike for the interest of the students, who have been abandoned and frustrated.

