By Gabriel Olawale

The Chief Executive Officer of House of Tara International, Tara Fela-Durotoye has urged business owners to put in place appropriate structure for the sustainability and continuity of their businesses.

Speaking in Lagos during a Business Masterclass and Exhibition tagged ‘Scale your Business’ organized by Legacy Youth Fellowship of the Citadel Global Community Church in collaboration with The Economic Empowerment Team, Mrs Fela-Durotoye emphasised indoctrination through strong company culture and excellent documentation of established company standards.

She said: “An appropriate structure is necessary for business continuity and sustainability. Also, as a business owner, it is important for you to possess skills in effective people management.”

Corroborating her views, Managing Director of Fastizers Foods, Gbola Lawson emphasised the need for business leaders to see their businesses as value driven entities, which are given to the creation, delivery and capture of value.

He also pointed out that businesses are all about the customer.

On his part, Head of West Africa, Logitech International SA, Kayowa Ogunrinde said: “To scale your business, you must be sellable as a person, possess self-confidence as well as possess exemplary leadership capacity in building a great sales team.”

Co-Founder and Director the Nest Incubation Hub, Segun Maleghemi delved into the science of marketing and the concept of leveraging in marketing.

He distilled this mechanism with effective steps that he tagged as “Growth Hacks”.

The growth hacks focused on an understanding of the customer psychology as well as the technology of the product being marketed and sold, marketing of the technology/product, and relevant data analytics.

President, Legacy Youth Fellowship of the Citadel Global Community Church, Christian Love, said that the Nigerian private sector has blossomed enormously in recent times, with the youths being at the centre of this boom.

“Young entrepreneurs have risen in various industry areas, especially leveraging technology in their business operations. The Legacy Youth Fellowship of the Citadel Global Community Church Lagos, recognising the potential that exists given these statistics, curated a business masterclass which brought together captains of industry and thought leaders to enlighten youths on how best to scale their businesses.”

