Mr Olisa Ifeajika

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, has urged the Federal Government to study how the Delta government manages its four universities, polytechnics and colleges of education without issues.

The governor’s spokesman made the call on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the disturbing trends of the lingering ASUU strike, in Asaba.

He said that the ASUU strike had taken its toll on students, families, and the governments, adding that further delay in calling off the strike would have a devastating impact on the nation.

He said that it would not be out of place for the Federal Government to understudy how the Delta education sector was being run and consult its stakeholders as it did to address oil theft and the concessions of Asaba Airports.

He, however, lauded the speed at which the Federal Government was tackling the challenges of oil theft in the Niger Delta region and the award of a surveillance contract to an indigene of the state, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

According to Ifeajika, the Federal Government’s efforts to end oil theft in the Niger Delta region is swift and commendable.

“The team of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, was on consultation visit on Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on ways to tackle the oil theft and facility vandalism in the region.

“The Federal Government honoured the people and the community in the region by making them part owners and giving them visibility in the project.

“The outcome of the minister’s visit is the award of the surveillance contract to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, our brother; this contract is for Niger Delta and the host communities.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Federal Government to draw ground from that as it listened to Gov. Okowa on oil theft challenges to come and understudy the state education sector.

” The study will enable them to understand how the various higher institutions are managed and to apply the same to end ASSU strike

