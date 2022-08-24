…Puts NIN enrolment at 87m

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali (Pantami) has cautioned the governing boards of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST and the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA to avail themselves with the responsibilities bestowed on them by the Acts that established their agencies and stay away from the negotiation of contracts.

The Minister issued the warning ion Tuesday while inaugurating the 44 members of the Governing Board of the thee parastatals at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex , Mbora District, Abuja.

He charged them to always limit themselves to responsibilities assigned to them by the President as the administration would not in any way tolerate insurbodination.

“More than 90 percent of the board members have been reappointed, this reappointment came as a result of our recommendation, and we have recommended the reappointment because most of you have displayed maturity in the way and manner you interacted with the parastatals.

“We hear so many complaints from other ministries where every day you discover board members are fighting the management and they completely neglect their responsibilities and whenever they meet they only discuss contracts.

“Carry out your responsibilities within the ambient of the law and the constitution of Nigeria. Government that has appointed all of you to discharge certain responsibilities cannot condone any form of insorbodination.

“Boards have no power to award contracts, you are not part of their management or the tenders board, only the management that is represented on the tenders board.

“To support the government in the actualization of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for digital Nigeria that is being implemented, and other policies, study the enabling laws establishing the parastatals in order to be well guided and implement them effectively”.

On enrolment of National Identity Number, NIN, the Minister said: “The sector has been recording tremendous achievements, NIMC was established in 2007 and we formally took over the supervision in October 2020, the data base we inherited was 42 million but today it is over 87 million, within two years, we increased the database with more than 45 million.”

When it comes to interventions, he said a total of 1,600 ICT interventions and projects had been completed from start to finish.

Responding on behalf of other board members, the chairman of NIMC Governing board, Prof. Jaloo Nafaty assured that they will work hard to deliver on their mandates.

The 44 board members inaugurated include: 17 from NIMC, 19 from NITDA and 8 from NIPOST.

RELATED NEWS