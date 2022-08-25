•As Kumuyi allays fears over 2023 polls

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Reverend Felix Ajakaye, yesterday, declared that only prayers of the people of God can rescue the country from its present socio-political, economic and security quagmires.

This came on a day the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi allayed the fears over the 2023 general elections, saying it is in God’s perfect hands.

Bishop Ajakaye spoke during a burial mass held in honour of the late Reverend Father Raphael Aborisade at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State.

In his admonition and prayer session for the Church, the deceased’s family and the nation, the cleric said: “We have no other nation than Nigeria, we must continually pray for the peace of this land.

“Nigeria needs prayers at this most critical and dangerous time and we must do that relentlessly.”

In his sermon at the burial procession, the Diocese’s Vicar General, Reverend Father Felix Odesanmi, urged Nigerians to stop being materialistic, describing this as the best way to pilot the country to the right path.

Kumuyi allays fear over 2023 polls

Meanwhile, Pastor Kumuyi, who addressed newsmen in Ondo town, ahead of a six-day outreach tagged ‘Triumphant Power’, the clergyman assured Nigerians that all will be well.

His words: “As to next year’s election, everything is in the hands of God. I want to tell you that no pin drops anywhere in the world without God’s knowledge and nobody goes ahead without God’s control. He controls everything that happens in the world.

“Would there be an election next year? Would there not be an election? Who will emerge as the president of our country? Who will come out as governor of each of the states?

“All these are known to God before the beginning of time and what we want as answer is in God’s hands.

“What God wants will come through. When a lion is coming, no rat stands in his way and says you can’t pass.

“When the Almighty says this is what it is, for Nigeria in particular, for 2023 in particular, no elephant or a man can stand in his way. God’s will, will be done and we will all rejoice.”

On the crusade, the clergyman said: “God led him to conduct the outreach in Ondo town.”

His words: “I want to assure the people of Ondo town, the state and the country that better days are ahead and it’s a dawn of greater and better things.

“Good things happen anywhere Christ is proclaimed and we have come to this city, state to do just that and the people should expect good tidings.”

