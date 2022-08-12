By Theodore Opara

IN a bid to take more share of the nation’s Sport Utility Vehicle market, Stallion MG, representatives of renowned British Morris Garages brand has introduced the MG ZS Sports Utility Vehicle into the market.

The company said that its target is to grab at least 20 per cent of the market share in the nation’s A Segment of the SUV market.

Anurag Shah, General Manager Stallion MG Automobiles LTD dropped the hint in his office in Lagos while highlighting the attributes of the new Sport Utility Vehicle.

He said: “Considering its quality design, performance, top notch safety features and equipment level, which endear it to car lovers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world, we have no doubt that the MG ZS Crossover has the capability to become a segment leader in Nigeria. That was why, following its launch in the country, we confidently projected a segment market share of between 15 per cent and 20.

“Aside from offering more equipment than ever, this new MG ZS comes with an upgraded fuel-efficient engine, additional styling features and the very latest automotive technology in the interiors.”

Designed and built with British heritage in mind, MG ZS, a striking Crossover characterised by a contemporary design, comes with a redesigned front-end, which features a new hexagonal grille with a black finish as well as slender headlamps with LED daytime running lights.

Its rear end also features LED light clusters, which give it a sporty and powerful appearance in line with the Dark Rider theme. “With 17-inch alloy wheels and a selection of smart paint colours to choose from,” Shah explained, adding “this is a car that stands out everywhere it goes.”

Doubtless, with the new MG ZS, reversing and parking is made easy, as it comes with a rear parking camera. Owners are also spoilt with other modern equipment, including, an 8-inch HD touch-screen display, which connects to Apple CarPlay, enabling access to smart-phone apps on the go.

In addition to cruise control, air conditioning, and keyless entry, the Crossover is also equipped with USB ports so that epassenger can stay connected.

“One of the global attractions to the new MG ZS is its extremely comfortable interior,” Stallion MG Automobiles’ boss affirmed, adding, “Its curved surfaces, exclusive soft materials and an unmatched spaciousness make the cabin comfortable. Complementing its premium interior is a high-resolution 8-inch touch screen infotainment system and soft-touch dashboard, giving you a luxurious experience.”

MG ZS is available with two engine options, including 1.5-litre turbo engine, which delivers an output of 160hp and peak torque of 160Nm or 1.5-litre CVT engine, which produces 118hp and 160Nm of torque, low emission and improved fuel economy of 16.5km/litre.

“Whichever one you choose, you can expect a sporty and agile drive every time you take to the road,” Shah assures.

Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, which gives a smooth and seamless, acceleration, getting you from 0-100km/h in just 9.8 seconds.

“And importantly, like all MG vehicles on sale in Nigeria, our MG ZS comes with five-star safety features, which give drivers and passengers peace of mind while on the road. As standard, the Crossover features driver, passenger, and curtain airbags, auto hold and a blind spot warning system as well as ISOFIX anchor points for the safe installation of child seats,” Shah added.

One of the MG models being assembled in Nigeria is MG ZS, with ‘its siblings’ was introduced into the Nigerian market in December, 2021.

The fastest-growing mainstream car brand in the United Kingdom, its country of origin, MG automobile brand has, in the last two years, recorded a significantly soared sales in Europe, Asia and Middle East. And if Stallion MG Automobile’s Q2 report is anything to go by, MG brand might be in the process of slicing deeper into the Nigeria’s Crossover SUV market.

RELATED NEWS