…as Foundation celebrates the legacy of the Founder of St. Nicholas Hospital

St. Nicholas Hospital in partnership with Dr Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi Foundation, (M.A.M) has assembled government officials, seasoned experts in the health and education sector and community leaders to chart a way forward on the challenges confronting the health and education sectors in the nation.

This was the tone at the media briefing ahead of the main event slated for August 24th to celebrate the legacy of Dr Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi.

According to the Executive Director of the M.A.M Foundation, Mrs Bolaji Fati, the gathering aims to identify the changes that have occurred in the healthcare system by comparing the mission of the nation’s healthcare system and its achievement thus far.

“The August Event 2022 is a collaboration between St. Nicholas Hospital and MAM Foundation which is held biennial. It focuses on the foundation work and its corporate social responsibility initiatives in the healthcare and education sectors,” she hinted.

The executive director also highlighted that the programme sensitises participants to cutting-edge advances in medicare with the St. Nicholas Hospital Continuous Medical Education lecture series.

With this in mind, Fati acknowledged that the event would also celebrate the international accreditation of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the MD/CEO of St. Nicholas Hospital, Dr Dapo Majekodunmi listed some high-profile individuals to grace the occasion including His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II Sarkin Kano as chairman of the event.

Others are Prof. Adesegun Abudu of the Royal Hospital, Birmingham, United Kingdom to deliver the keynote address; the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi; and the Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, Dr Tomi Coker among others will also participate.

For the Clinical Director of St. Nicholas Hospital and Chairman of The August Event Planning Committee, Dr Ebun Bamgboye, these distinguished and seasoned medical experts from home and abroad will tackle the topical issues in the nation’s healthcare system and how to move effectively from “Where we are now to where we want to be.

“We are confident that with the panel discussions in place and the Continuous Medical Education lectures lined up, this event will be engaging and enlightening”.

Speaking also, the Chairman, M.A.M Foundation, Mr Desmond Majekodunmi emphasised that they will continue to honour the birth month, life and legacy of their father, Dr Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi 10 years after his passing.

“He dedicated a greater portion of his life to developing the healthcare system in Nigeria,” he outlined, expressing “We are proud to continue collaborating with St. Nicholas Hospital on the August Event lecture series.”

Majekodunmi further hinted at this year’s event to focus on “The Nigeria Healthcare system, the past, present and the future”.

