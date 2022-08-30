By Adeola Badru

A Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, HACEY Health initiative in partnership with Access Bank have warned people to desist from stigmatising victims, especially women of sexual-based violence, noting that such treatment will further add to their pains and discourage them from opening up for medical treatment and justice.

The organisations made this known during a donation outreach to commemorate the international day for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict in Durumi, Area 1 for internally displaced persons camp in Abuja.

The event anchored by Ololade Ogunnubi, featured the donation of pregnancy/ delivery kits, mosquito nets, whistle, blood pressure machine and IEC materials on how to prevent GBV in conflicts.

Ogunnubi advocated increased community awareness on the dangers of gender-based violence as a strategy to end the menace.

According to her, the organisation is engaging traditional institutions, religious leaders, women leaders and market leaders toward ending violence against women and girls.

She urged that sentiments should not be accommodated when addressing cases of gender-based violence, sexual assault and other vices.

She called on governments to create more awareness on the implications of gender-based violence and violence against women and girls.

Ogunnubi also called for creation of easily accessible help centres and adequate punishment of perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The reason some perpetrators are having a field day is because they are being covered up by some family members, community leaders and friends.”

“Law is law and should be treated as such, without sentiments, fear or favour,” she said.

While noting that the best way to prevent and handle cases of sexual violence was to report to the appropriate authorities, Ogunnubi, also called on the people to avoid name calling, shaming or blaming survivors of sexual violence, adding that victims should be encouraged to see a doctor immediately so as to prevent sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancy.

Responding, Hajia Liatu who the camp woman leader, appreciated the gesture bestowed on them, adding that the mosquito nets will help them especially the present rainy season.

She also appreciated the delivery of the pregnancy kits as it will make delivery easy for them in the camp.

About two hundred women and girls were in attendance at the event.

