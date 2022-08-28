On the occasion of the confinement of staff of office by the Delta state government, Chief Victor Okiri, who is the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Ogbe-ijoh Warri kingdom, has lavished praise on the Pere of the Ogbe-ijoh Warri kingdom.

According to him, some of his most notable and respected qualities are his pedigree for putting in exceptional service to make sure things go well in the kingdom, as well as retaining a large amount of humility and discipline. These are some of his most prominent and renowned features.

“On behalf of the governing council and the good people of Ogbe-ijoh-Warri Kingdom, I would like to send a message of heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty, Mombene 111, Pere Ama-okosu of Ogbe-ijoh-Warri Kingdom on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the conferment of staff of office by the Delta State Government.

“Because Your Majesty cares so deeply about his subjects and exercises such astute leadership, our once-struggling kingdom has flourished not only politically but also economically and socially.

“Your legacy of providing exceptional service to ensure that things run smoothly in the kingdom while also exhibiting a significant amount of humility and discipline has been a driving force behind the advancements that have been made in our kingdom.

“As you continue to put the advancement of our kingdom as your priority in everything you do, we pray that God’s unending grace and wisdom will continue to be showered upon you.

“I want to offer my congratulations once more, My King.

“May the king live forever! “

RELATED NEWS