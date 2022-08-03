A South African pastor and media personality, has in a viral video made serious revelations, stressing that an individual is promoting lies by exploiting the public through misleading campaign.

Challenging the individual to head to court or the Police if he has fact on a child alleged to be missing at the Christ Mercy Land Church in Warri, the pastor in a statement, said the interest of this individual is far from finding the child.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin had been accused by a woman of kidnapping her child. Since the development started, the pastor said the individual, a South African, had gained popularity through the matter.

But the pastor in the video noted that there are more to the issue of the missing child that the public didn’t know.

According to him, this individual has no interest in finding any missing child but using public sympathy to extort Nigerians online.

Last week, the alleged mother of the missing child had provided indications that the baby may not be missing.

Speaking on the missing child, the pastor said: “You will continue to connect the dots that will never connect simply because you are mixing the truth with lies. You will continue to mix the dots that will never come together simply because in your truth are lies. Come out and confess.”

Matthew had attracted sympathies and attention after alleging that her child went missing at the Christ MercyLand Church in Warri, adding that the owner of the church, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin had a hand in the matter.

The development, which came up about three years, resurfaced recently as some pastors and NGO stood up to seek justice. The development had led the church to file a suite in court over the issue, stating that there was need to put final stop to the matter.

RELATED NEWS