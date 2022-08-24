By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, has wished the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, the ‘very best of luck’ at a closed-door private meeting at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.



Addressing the press shortly after the meeting, Governor Soludo said that he played host to Mr. Pater Obi as an Anambra indigene.



Soludo reiterated that as governor of the state, he served Ndi Anambra, irrespective of religious, social or political stratification.



“It’s a private visit and a private conversation. He is a former governor of the state under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and you know he is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and so, he stopped by on a courtesy call to intimate me of his ambition and candidature under Labour party.”



The governor said they felicitated and had frank conversations, describing Obi as a friend and brother.



Said the Governor: “He is a friend and a brother and of course, he happened to be one of the two major candidates from Anambra State. He is of the Labour Party and then there is the Professor Peter Umeadi, who is the Presidential candidate of APGA. The two of them are from Anambra State and I wish them the very best of luck. We are all going to campaign freely and so on and Nigerians will make their choice.The details of our conversations are private.”



Prof. Soludo concluded that as the Governor of Anambra State, he can only wish anyone from Anambra State running for any office the best of luck.



On his part, Obi, while commending Governor Soludo, expressed strong confidence in his ability to succeed as the Governor of Anambra State.

