By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and other prominent people in and outside the state are to grace the funeral ceremony of the late traditional ruler of Amawbia in Awka South local government area, Igwe Chinyere Nnaemeka Molokwu on Friday this week.

Others expected at the final day of the weeklong event include traditional rulers from within and outside the state, political party chieftains, the clergy and various age grades in Amawbia.

A 35- member burial committee headed by the the former director general of the Standards Organization of Nigeria, SON, Dr. Ikem Odumodu is already putting finishing touches on the programme to ensure a successful last Ofala for the late Monarch who joined his ancestors early this year.

Speaking on the preparations, the younger brother of the late Igwe, Sir Nche Molokwu said although his late brother did not stay long on the throne, he achieved so much in the revival of the customs and traditions of Amawbia.o

The late Okpalaigwe Amawbia, who was a businessman of repute could not celebrate his first Ofala before his death, but according to his brother Nche, the ceremony would be performed by his first son before the Igwe’s last Ofala.

His said: “Okpalaigwe’s death was a big shock to the entire Anambra community and his fellow traditional rulers. We have, however, taken it as the necessary journey of life which everyone must go through.

“The Igwe did his best to unite the community which was why there was peace and harmony during his reign. His reign was short, but we cannot question God.”

He explained that the process of selecting the next Monarch for the community would begin after a successful mourning period.

