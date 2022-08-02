By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has commenced what he called cash crop revolution programme in the state, by ordering for distribution of millions of coconut and palm seedlings procured by the state government to farmers across the state.

Already, the state government has constituted a committee drawn from the three senatorial zones of the state to map out strategies for distributing the seedlings in the various communities.

Commissioner for information, Mr Paul Nwosu, who spoke after the state’s weekly executive council meeting in Awka said it was in furtherance of Soludo’s plans to reenact some of the agricultural policies of the first Republic Premier of the Eastern region, the late Dr Michael Okpara whose agricultural revolution was exemplary.

Nwosu said: “In furtherance of government policy to re-enact the prosperous era of Chief M.I Okpara in the old Eastern region when cash crops were the main source of revenue, Anambra State Executive Council has constituted a committee drawn from the three Senatorial zones to map out strategies for distributing the millions of coconut and palm seedlings which have been procured.

Professor Soludo had at several times and fora described coconut and palm economy as a major game changer in terms of diversification of sources of foreign exchange in the state.

“When we discovered crude oil, we abandoned palm oil and now that crude oil is almost finished, we have to go back to the basics which is palm economy.

“Beyond the palm, we are also going into coconut economy and we have ordered for a million of coconut and palm seeds.”

The Commissioner also announced the governor’s immediate dissolution of all boards and governing councils of government -owned departments and agencies, adding that the most senior civil servants in the organizations would be in charge in the interim.

Also at the meeting, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice presented a memo which seeks to reform major aspects of the dispensation of justice.

Part of the recommendation was for the building of model juvenile delinquent facility in the state in line with international standards, especially as non of such facility exists in the South East.

According to the Commissioner there is also a proposal for the digitization of the state justice system to ensure quick dispensation of justice, adding that staff of the Ministry of Justice and the state judiciary would undergo digital training to be mounted by computer experts.

