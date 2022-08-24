By Juliet Umeh

Providers of internet services, Smile has emerged the winner of the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards’ best Best Internet Access and Data Connectivity Service Provider of the Year 2022.

It earned the awards for high brand equity, product proficiency and excellent customer service.

The African Brand Leadership Merit Awards is a platform that recognises African companies with high and positive brand profile and corporate institutions that have distinguished themselves in their contributions to brand building among African companies.

The organisers of the event said: “Smile Communications is actively transforming the nation’s economy by providing universal access to high-quality, reliable, easy-to-use and affordable communication services across Nigeria.”

It said Smile was also recognised due to its knack for innovative products and consistent provision of innovative services.

It also stated that the event which was with the theme: ‘Digital technology, AI and IoT: A Catalyst for Brands Growth’, sits comfortably with Smile’s evident innovative streak and constant deployment of cutting edge technology.

Chief Marketing Officer at Smile, Abdul Hafeez, while dedicating the award all subscribers on the Smile network as well as the company’s other stakeholders said that the award attested to the corporate vision and ingenuity that have propelled the company.

He said: “Smile had over the years, sustained high-speed broadband services in major cities across the country. The company would continue to ensure that Nigerian Internet consumers enjoy the best possible broadband solutions.

RELATED NEWS