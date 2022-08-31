Richard Victory Osamudiamen, better known as Naija Condom is the latest funny content creator making waves in the joke-peddling industry. In this interview, he talks about the significance of his name and how he got into content creation. Excerpts.

Tell us about your background and education

I was born on October 18, 1999, at 2 AM in the morning as I was told by my father. I’m from a family of four; three boys and one girl. I attended Igbanke Primary School, Delta State, and then Niger College Secondary in Benin City, Edo State. In 2020, I applied for admission into Eastern Mediterranean University, Cyprus 🇨🇾 where I’m currently studying Art/Entertainment.

What’s the secret behind the name Naija Condom?

You know the job of a condom is to protect and save; I just liked what it stands for and I was looking for a comical name that would make people laugh. I then decided to use it as a brand name. When people hear my name Condom, they laugh first and ask, ‘which kain name be that?’

How did content creation start for you?

It started with jokes from friends and how I make funny references using the word condom. I also tagged my content Naija Condom. In another dimension, I am constantly trying to create awareness that using condoms can protect them from disease and unwanted pregnancy”

Tell us about those videos of you with lots of condoms in 2021

It was content created then to create awareness about how important condoms are. This is me just trying to be different, I want my content to have meaning.

Any particular content creator or actor that inspires you?

Yes, Mr Ibu, Charles Inojie and the late Sam Loco Efe.

What have been the challenges so far?

Sometimes, brainstorming to come up with ideas that will be funny to the public is tasking because it is not easy to make a good number of people laugh these days.

Which of your created content marked the turning point in your career?

That would be the skit I released in 2021 featuring Ayomidate. It hit over half a million views on my Instagram alone, plus more on other platforms.

It was titled ‘My Stingy Neighbor’ and was about a stingy neighbour. I asked him for help and he ignored me. The next day, he came with a girl to the house and he badly needed a condom. After hours of looking for condoms everywhere, he finally came home and saw me, Naija Condom, and he started begging for condoms, not knowing the girl had already fallen in love with me because I had all the condoms. It was directed and scripted by me and gained over one million views on all platforms.

With almost 50,000 followers on Instagram, how would you rate the journey so far?

So far so good, it is a sign of good work and God’s grace. My team and I have so much in the pipeline, I’m featured in a movie coming out soon and I have a new YouTube series featuring other content creators in the works.

As a content creator/actor, what inspires your videos?

Funny life experiences, especially experiences with friends.

As an actor, are you looking at movies anytime soon?

Yes, as time goes on, I’m looking forward to making a funny personal movie project, but as I said, I was featured in a movie hitting the cinemas soon.

How do you intend to break into the mainstream market?

For me, it’s about being different. There are a lot of people doing what I do, and in other to break into the market, one must be different, work smarter and collaborate with other content creators.

How do you manage to juggle all your activities?

People tend to not take comedians seriously, but I’m a funny content creator/actor. That’s what makes me different. I won’t like to be playing a sad role in a movie, would always love to be in funny scenes just like Mr Ibu, I barely see Mr Ibu playing a normal role, it’s always comical.

What’s your take on the competition in the Nigerian skit industry?

In as much as it’s a competitive industry, I’m not into any competition with anyone in the Nigerian skit industry because I always respect my senior colleagues/content creators for their hard work and they’re also a big motivation to up-and-coming skit makers because it’s not as easy as people think. Lots of skit makers are emerging and it has driven my flare to be authentic and unique in my content creations. Instead of competing, I rather learn and collaborate.

What has kept you going till now?

Encouragement from fans. My fans are the people keeping me going. It’s so challenging to make people laugh lately, especially with all that’s going on in the country. My fans always engage, react and share my content. For me, that’s all that matters.

In your opinion, how impactful have skit makers been to Nigeria’s economy?

Skit makers play a major role in helping the economy. Skit-making has created more jobs for the youths in Nigeria. Some youths can shoot, edit, do voiceovers and even act; skits help people believe they can make it big by making people laugh. In as much as some people don’t see the importance of skit making because it is comedy, the truth is that the skit industry is a powerful tool, just like the music industry. If you scroll the streets of Instagram today, I’m sure 50% of the posts you see are skits. I just feel the skit industry needs to be appreciated more by the government. For most skit makers, ‘no be wetin dem study for school dem dey do sef’.

Speaking about collaborations, how do you intend to go about it?

Ideas and concepts, that’s the first thing to consider. Knowing what will fit this particular content creator I would love to work with, pitch the idea and concept to them, and then if it’s something they really love, the collaboration will happen. The Nigerian skit industry is more collaborative than the Nigerian music industry.

What’s next for Naija Condom?

Working on my own personal movie project and a new YouTube series. Also, working on a new series and a free condom project, creating more awareness of how important condoms are in our society and Nigeria as a whole.

Which skit makers are your favourite now?

Mr Funny (Sabinus).

