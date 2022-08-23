It was a gathering of intellectuals at the recently concluded 2022 Ordinary General Meeting of the Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos University Teaching Hospital [LUTH], Idi-Araba, as convener of Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade as Keynote Speaker, spoke on the need for Women to be expressive and contribute to national development.

Speaking on the theme: The Role of Women in Leadership, Breaking the Glass Ceiling, with the subtheme; The Doctor: Striking the Delicate Work-Life Balance, Iluyomade said women must be able to identify and turn a lemon into lemonade and must be assertive in their approach, while not being aggressive if they want to continue taking up leadership roles.

Also encouraging participants on leadership. she said, “ Women must also be ready to break biases, prejudices and chains of traditional beliefs against them and show up their full potential to increase national development”.

Dr Iluyomade said her Foundation, Arise Women, is set for activities of the 2022 edition of their annual programme ranging through health, fitness, empowerment, women’s conference and many more, while urging women at the event to strive to strike a work/life balance without emotional baggage.

