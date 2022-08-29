By Dayo Johnson

THE General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, weekend, urged youths in the country to break away from the bondage of drug abuse.

Kumuyi gave the charge during his ministration at a one-day Impact Academy programme organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church, with the theme ‘The Great Change’, held in Ondo town as part of the six-day crusade in the state.

The programme was organised to reach out to teenagers, campus students and young professionals and adults to reset the mindset of young people.

The cleric said: “I want to appeal to our youths to break away from the bondage of drugs, it limits you, destroys your destiny, cuts short your God-given visions.

“I am here to tell you that the Lord is ready to break the bondage and better change is coming. It’s high time our youths begin to build bridges to connect to their future and let go of drugs.”

