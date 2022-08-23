By Biodun Busari

Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima dressed awkwardly in an apparent oversized suit and sneakers combo at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference which was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

Following the former Borno state governor’s outing at the NBA, he (Shettima) received heavy backlash for his choice of outfit, as his red necktie showed underneath the suit for not unbuttoning when he sat down.

The development has now become #ShettimaChallenge on Twitter with tweeps posting different versions of mimicking Shettima as he appeared yesterday.

Earlier today, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo dressed in a similar manner as Shettima did, but putting a face cap on his own, in order to garner momentum for the ruling party’s politician.

Despite the fact that Shettima delivered a pulsating speech on changing the face of the nation by replicating achievements of Lagos and Borno states recorded under the APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu and himself respectively, most Nigerian youths on the Blue App are dragging Shettima.

Reactions:

