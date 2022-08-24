Prof. Rufa’i Alkali, the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says the party will not be dragged into unnecessary controversies over the planned defection of Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, one of its chieftains in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Shekarau, a former Kano State governor who joined NNPP recently from the ruling APC, on Monday said he would tell his supporters their next move over perceived injustice.

Reacting to the development, Alkali, a former presidential adviser on political affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, told newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday that the party respected the Shekarau’s judgment.

“On Shekarau, we respect his judgment but will not allow the NNPP to be dragged into unnecessary controversy.

“We have great respect for him and he is also a person who believes in a better country. We respect his decision, whatever he has decided for himself,” Alkali said.

The party chairman, however, said that the party was still talking to Shekarau.

“What is important again in politics is that if you lose, you will gain. it doesn’t mean a total loss, whatever happened, it doesn’t mean a total loss, it may be a setback.

“But for now, the situation is that we are discussing with him (Shekarau). We are sure that case is not over until it is over.

“The party is working in every state of the federation to ensure that wherever there are problems, we handle those problems,” he said.

He said that the party had in place, a reconciliation committee at the national and zonal levels to resolve all perceived disagreements.

Alkali said that the party’s door remained open to all who were ready to sacrifice for the nation rather than dealing merchants.

Speaking on Nigeria’s security challenges, the NNPP boss said that the challenges were surmountable.

Alkali, who is also the former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that NNPP would tackle security, economic, education and other challenges giving Nigerians sleepless night.

According to him, the party, if elected in 2023, will ensure improved security to tackle various socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The chairman, who described Nigeria’s problems as being interconnected, said that NNPP would return Nigeria to a 24 hours economy hub by improving on security.

The scholar, who decried the politicisation of security, expressed optimism that the nation’s economy would boom again as soon as insecurity challenges were addressed.

“If we want to bring back everything in the country today, it is security.

“Again, we cannot usher in security without employment and education. The bottom line is that, first the country must understand that it has to be holistic.

“These are solutions to the problems and I know they can be solved.”

He said that the party’s robust plans for security and economy would be revealed to the public in due course.