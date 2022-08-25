May be an image of 1 person and standing

By Benjamin Njoku

Award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere is set to launch Office & Co, her premium corporate fashion brand on Sunday, August 28 this year.

According to the fast-rising media personality, Office & Co is a Ghanaian fashion brand that emphasises the production of cutting-edge corporate wear for ambitious and upwardly mobile women.

The brand is inspired by Amihere whose personal brand both onscreen and offscreen oozes a sophisticated elegance that has been translated into each design.

The contemporary corporate women’s wear brand headquartered in Ghana will feature a collection of 32 exquisite design pieces intentionally crafted for the distinguished woman who prides herself in excellence and professionalism.

The much-anticipated launch will be graced by top executives of corporate brands and female professionals from different industries both within and outside the country.

Office & Co was born out of Amihere’s passion for statement fashion and knack for styling herself.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.