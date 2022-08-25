By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, has charged journalists in Akwa Ibom state to prioritize sensitisation and education of the electorate on the consequences of vote trading during the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Executive director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani gave the charge on Wednesday in Uyo, during a training organised for journalists by CISLAC in collaboration with

COMPPART for titled: ‘Prioritizing anti-corruption and accountability issues during the upcoming 2023 elections’.

Rafsanjani said the training was designed to equip journalists with the necessary skills they need to effectively educate the voters on fundamental issues of transparency and corruption in the electoral processes.

He stressed that there was the need for journalists to advocate for the enforcement of the laws guiding political party financing and the demerits of vote trading during the elections if the country must achieve a free and fair elections in 2023.

His words: “With the 2022 primaries and gubernatorial elections in Nigeria bringing to the fore the reality of vote trading as well as current issues confronting the country such as security challenges, corruption in electoral processes, the need to accord priority to anti-corruption and accountability during the upcoming elections cannot be over-emphasized.

“If you look at the just concluded Osun state elections, you will notice the rampant vote trading. Journalists are in the best position to help sensitize, and educate Nigerians so that they will know the consequences of vote trading.

“The vital role of the media as a watchdog of the democratic process, and in infuencing political discourse especially during elections, is essential to democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

“Universally, the role of the media in information dissemination and public enlightenment through the provision of platforms for electoral campaigns, public debate and voter education is a pre-condition for free and fair elections.

“Wthout the media, safeguarding the credibility and transparency of the electora lprocess would be a diffcult task. While a free and objective media can foster transparency by disseminating important electoral information, a stifled or compromised media can undermine the electoral process, ultimately weakening democracy.

“To all intents and purposes ,the media has

continued to play a key role in the struggle for, and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria. CISLAC is therefore calling on the media to sustain this spirit and continue to hold government accountable.

“This hopefully, will instill some level of sanity amongst the Nigerian political elites whose actions continue to tarnish the good image of the country as a democratic space which operates within the purview of maximum respect for the rule of law”

In his welcome remarks, the executive director COMPPART foundation, Mr. Saviour Akpan appreciated McArthur Foundation for supporting the project and CISLAC for partnering with his organisation.

Akpan who noted that the call for demand for accountability and transparency was not to witch-hunt anybody, stressed: “We know that any govermment that is not accountable is bound to fail. Accountability entails Justice and feedback”

He noted that for Nigeria to attain a paradigm shift in 2023 from what used to obtain in past elections, the media as an indispensable factor in the democratic space must properly enlighten and educate Nigerians on why they must not continue to sell their votes to politicians who do not have their interest at heart.

Presenting the project overview, the Programme Officer CISLAC, Nigeria, Samuel Asimi listed the seven states of the geopolitical zones in the country selected for the training to include Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Borno, Imo, Kano, Kogi and Lagos.

Asimi said: “Citizens should be properly informed, educated as 2023 elections approach. The electorate needs to understand that unlike before, votes will count. Politicians have resorted to buying votes, therefore there is need to sensitise the electorate not to sell their votes”.

Also the training featured paper on ‘How to effectively navigate challenges faced by journalists in Nigeria’ as well as “Techniques in Investigative Reporting & how to build stories’ presented by Dr Bridget Onochie, the Bureau Chief Guardian Abuja, and Mr Taiwo Adebayo Hassan, Investigations Editor of Premium Times, respectively.

