Nigerian gospel music singer and songwriter Chioma Oyebisi, popularly known as Oma Oye, founder of Women in Ministry, a platform for women in ministry, today turns a year older.

While basking in the euphoria of the success of her new song and video “Daalu”, which hit radio and television stations and made headlines, she celebrates her birthday today and has realized how far the journey has come.

She thanks God for success in her music and career.

Oma Oye is the head huncho signee of Abuja-based Bachmozartium Music.

She has previously released other songs that garnered significant numbers on both Boomplay and other streaming platforms.

Bachmozartium Music would like to take this opportunity to wish Oma Oye a happy birthday and more prosperous years for her career and music.

