

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

TAXI drivers in Abuja have endorsed the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Mubarak Tijjani for senate ahead of the February 2023 senatorial election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Comrade Shehu Yar’Adua, the President of the drivers’ union, which operates under the aegis of Painted Abuja Taxi Nigeria Limited, expressed confidence that Tijjani would protect the interest of the union if voted into office.

He said the union would mobilise over 8000 members in its database to campaign and ensure the victory of NNPP in the FCT senatorial poll.

Yaradua decried the attitude of past and incumbent FCT senators who sought the union’s support while seeking for votes and abandoned it when elected, stating that it was the reason its members defected from their various political parties including the All Progressives Congress which he belonged to join the New Nigeria People’s Party for a breath of fresh air and dividends of democracy which had eluded them since 1999 Nigeria returned to civil rule.

He said the major problems facing painted taxi drivers in Abuja were double taxation where each of the six Area Councils would demand payment of daily operational ticket, and demanded a unified daily ticket to enable members drive freely from one Area Council to the other; and abolition of restricted areas including Presidential Villa, National Assembly, government offices and private estates which deprived them of conveying passengers there, while unpainted cars used for taxi that were not registered with government for that purpose had access to those places.

Responding, Mubarak Tijjani assured the union of effective representation that would address all their challenges and provide enabling environment for their business to strive. He said the issues of double taxation and restricted areas of operation would be solved if he won the senatorial seat.

The NNPP candidate also promised to ensure that all cars used for taxi in Abuja were painted including Uber and Bolt cars, and belonged to Painted Taxi Drivers Nigeria Limited under the union’s leadership.

He urged them to obtain their NNPP membership and INEC permanent voters cards as first step for a new Nigeria citizens desired and deserved. He also enjoined politicians to imbibe issues-based campaign and eschew violence in all its ramifications which has impeded the nation’s democratic process.

Tijjani urged the electoral umpire to provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election, stating that the mandate of the electorate is sacrosanct and must be respected as power belongs to the people.

The NNPP candidate commended the commission for introducing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) designed to replace the Smart Card Readers for verification and authentication as part of improved voter accreditation process and uploading of Polling Units results on INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal on Election Day, adding that the electronic transmission of results has fostered public confidence in the electoral process.

Tijjani urged FCT residents to collect their permanent voters cards and come out en masse to vote for a new Nigeria which NNPP represents. He promised to attract people-oriented projects and empowerment programmes that would transform Abuja if voted into office in February 2023.

Members of the taxi union and NNPP attended the stakeholders meeting including the union’s FCT Director of Operation, Chukwukelu Joseph, NNPP FCT Chairman, Hon. Dauda M. Yusuf and Organizing Secretary, Hon. Suleiman Usman Huni. The meeting took place at Wuse 11 area of Abuja.

